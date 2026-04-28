Buy or sell: Gift Nifty down, Vaishali Parekh picks three stocks to buy ahead of Bank of Japan interest rate decision

Buy or sell, 28 April 2026: Investor sentiment toward the Indian stock market improved during Monday’s session on April 27, as the key benchmark indices rose around 1%, breaking a three-day losing streak. The gains were primarily led by a rebound in IT stocks, with strong support from pharma and consumer goods shares.

Both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex ended 0.80% higher. The broader market also followed suit, as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged more than 1.5%.

Advertisement

Stock market today The Gift Nifty index is signalling a muted opening on Dalal Street, as investors await the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision, expected soon. Investors are also keeping their fingers crossed as the US Fed meeting outcome is also expected today.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment improved on Monday, but expects a muted opening on Tuesday, as the Gift Nifty index opened lower at 24,090and continued trading in the red zone. By 7:05 AM, the Gift Nifty index was trading around 24,050.

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert believes the Nifty 50 index would need to sustain above the 50-EMA at 24,200, and the important hurdle of 24,300 would need to be decisively breached to establish conviction and improve the overall bias.

Advertisement

“The index would have the important support zone at the 23,500 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact as of now,” Vaishali Parekh said.

Speaking on the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said the index ended the session in the green, consolidating near the important 50-EMA at 56,300 and sustaining above the near-term support at 55,800, with a cautiously positive bias as of now.

“The important support for the Bank Nifty index is placed at 55,000, and thereafter, 53500 levels shall be the crucial zone which needs to be sustained in the coming sessions, whereas on the upside, the 200-period MA at the 57,300 level would be the important hurdle which needs to be breached above decisively,” said Parekh.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Vedanta, IOC, and Sula Vineyards.

1] Vedanta: Buy at ₹740, Target ₹780, Stop Loss ₹725;

2] IOC: Buy at ₹146, Target ₹152, Stop Loss ₹143; and

3] Sula Vineyards: Buy at ₹175, Target ₹185, Stop Loss ₹172.

Bank of Japan interest rate decision The Bank of Japan's policy meeting is scheduled for today, 28 April. The announcement comes amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has persisted for two months, and amid fears of higher inflation due to the oil price spike.

Most economists expect the BOJ to keep the policy rate steady at 0.75% at the end of its two-day meeting today, even as the yen hovers near levels that have prompted past interventions.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.