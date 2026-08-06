Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start! Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy o sell stocks, 6 August 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market is expected to trade with a constructive bias, though investors are likely to remain selective as mixed global cues temper optimism over progress toward a US-Iran agreement. WTI crude oil is trading near $75 a barrel after a volatile session, offering relief to India’s inflation outlook, import bill, and corporate input costs. The decline in energy prices has also eased some pressure on global bond yields, although crude remains highly sensitive to the progress of negotiations and the restoration of shipping flows through Hormuz.
The GIFT Nifty futures are trading in the 24,650–24,675 region, compared with the Nifty 50 index' previous close of 24,624, pointing to a flat-to-marginally positive opening for domestic equities rather than a decisive gap-up start.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice Presient — Technial Research, believes the Indian stock market may have a mute debut on Thursday, as the Gift Nifty Live Price is tradinga round 50 points above yesterday's spot Nifty close. She said the 50-stock index may open in 24,650 to 24,675 range.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index once again has been hovering near the 24,600 zone with overall consolidation visible after the strong moving witnessed to breach above the tough hurdle of 24400 zone with bias and sentiment maintained with a positive approach anticipating for further rise in the coming days.
“The Nifty 50 index would have the near-term support positioned near the 24,300 zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact whereas on the upside, the higher targets of 25,000 and 25,500 zone can be expected,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index once again witnessed a rangebound session sustaining above the important 200-period MA at 57,500 zone with overall consolidation visible and would need a decisive move on the upside to break above tough hurdle at 58,600 zone to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support zone near the important 50-EMA level at 57,000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact as of now,” she said.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: NTPC, GNFC, and Vimta Labs.
1] NTPC: Buy at ₹350, Target ₹365, Stop Loss ₹342;
2] GNFC: Buy at ₹538, Target ₹564, Stop Loss ₹524; and
3] Vimta Labs: Buy at ₹656.50, Target ₹690, Stop Loss ₹642.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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