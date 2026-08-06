Buy or sell: Gift Nifty signals muted start! Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy o sell stocks, 6 August 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market is expected to trade with a constructive bias, though investors are likely to remain selective as mixed global cues temper optimism over progress toward a US-Iran agreement. WTI crude oil is trading near $75 a barrel after a volatile session, offering relief to India’s inflation outlook, import bill, and corporate input costs. The decline in energy prices has also eased some pressure on global bond yields, although crude remains highly sensitive to the progress of negotiations and the restoration of shipping flows through Hormuz.
The GIFT Nifty futures are trading in the 24,650–24,675 region, compared with the Nifty 50 index' previous close of 24,624, pointing to a flat-to-marginally positive opening for domestic equities rather than a decisive gap-up start.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice Presient — Technial Research, believes the Indian stock market may have a mute debut on Thursday, as the Gift Nifty Live Price is tradinga round 50 points above yesterday's spot Nifty close. She said the 50-stock index may open in 24,650 to 24,675 range.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index once again has been hovering near the 24,600 zone with overall consolidation visible after the strong moving witnessed to breach above the tough hurdle of 24400 zone with bias and sentiment maintained with a positive approach anticipating for further rise in the coming days.
“The Nifty 50 index would have the near-term support positioned near the 24,300 zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact whereas on the upside, the higher targets of 25,000 and 25,500 zone can be expected,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the key benchmark index once again witnessed a rangebound session sustaining above the important 200-period MA at 57,500 zone with overall consolidation visible and would need a decisive move on the upside to break above tough hurdle at 58,600 zone to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support zone near the important 50-EMA level at 57,000 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact as of now,” she said.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: NTPC, GNFC, and Vimta Labs.
1] NTPC: Buy at ₹350, Target ₹365, Stop Loss ₹342;
2] GNFC: Buy at ₹538, Target ₹564, Stop Loss ₹524; and
3] Vimta Labs: Buy at ₹656.50, Target ₹690, Stop Loss ₹642.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.