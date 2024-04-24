Buy or sell: Aarti Industries to IGL, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 24
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Aarti Industries, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), and Grasim Industries
Buy or sell stocks for today: Frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex settled higher for the third consecutive session yesterday driven by firm global cues and easing Middle East conflict. A major drop in the volatility index indicated that market participants are confident about the near-term trajectory.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started