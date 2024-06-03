Buy or sell after exit poll: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 3
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC, Castrol India, and GAIL
Buy or sell stocks for today: After the end of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Saturday last week, and the majority of the Exit Polls predicting the third term for the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi, the Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile on the penultimate day of the Lok Sabha Election results date. On Friday last week, frontline indices of the Indian stock market ended marginally higher after erasing most of its early morning losses. The Nifty 50 index finished 42 points higher at the 22,530 mark, while the BSE Sensex ended 75 points northward at 73,961. The Bank Nifty index gained 301 points and closed at 48,983. Cash market volumes on the NSE touched a record high of ₹2.29 lakh crore – aided by trades for MSCI and FTSE rebalancing. The small-cap index rose 0.76 percent even as the advance-decline ratio improved to 0.81:1.
