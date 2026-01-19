Buy or sell: Amid Donald Trump's Greenland tariffs uncertainty, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market showed early signs of recovery after a multi-session decline, led by strong performances in select IT and banking stocks following positive earnings surprises. The rebound highlighted the underlying resilience of domestic financials even as global uncertainties persisted.

The recovery was driven mainly by heavyweight IT stocks after upbeat quarterly updates, helping the market absorb persistent concerns around U.S. tariff threats, including potential secondary duties linked to trade with Russia and Iran. While tariff-related overhangs remain, their impact has been contained so far. Continued domestic institutional inflows have provided a stabilising cushion against moderate FII outflows. Export-oriented sectors remain cautious, but resilient domestic consumption, steady services growth, and diversification in trade partners continue to support the broader economic outlook.

Advertisement

From a broader perspective, the recent pullback is a healthy correction within the larger uptrend, with key indices respecting higher-timeframe supports. Improving earnings momentum and sustained DII participation continue to limit downside risk, even as global headwinds and U.S. policy uncertainties may cap aggressive upside in the near term.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is sideways to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in a tight 25,500 to 25,900 range. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index after witnessing a positive morning session finding resistance near the 25870 zone fizzled out the gains as the day progressed to end on a almost flat note near the 25,700 level with overall rangebound moment visible since the last 5 sessions with the 50-EMA zone at 25900 level acting as a tough barrier. The index has so far held above the near-term support of the 100-period MA at 25,600, and crucial support is positioned near the important 200-period MA at 25,000. On the upside, it would need to breach above the 25,900 zone to establish conviction in the coming days.”

Advertisement

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index, with the positive move in the early part of the session, sustained above the 60,000 zone and closed on a positive note near the 60,100 level, having the much-awaited result outcome of the frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank during this weekend. The index has picked up well from the 50EMA zone at 58900 level and on the upside would need a decisive breach above the 60400 zone to trigger a breakout and thereafter, expect a fresh upward move in the coming sessions.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,500, while the resistance level is at 25,900. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,600 to 60,700.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: HPCL, HDFC Bank, and Federal Bank.

1] HPCL: Buy at ₹456, Target ₹475, Stop Loss ₹440.

The stock has found strong support at the 100-DEMA and is poised for an uptrend.

2] HDFC Bank: Buy at ₹930, Target ₹950, Stop Loss ₹915.

The stock is in the oversold zone and looking poised for a rebound on the technical chart.

3] Federal Bank: Buy at ₹265, Target ₹280, Stop Loss ₹260.

Advertisement

The stock is in a bull trend and looking set for the next round of fresh upside momentum.

Donald Trump's Greenland tariffs US President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his quest to acquire Greenland, threatening multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25% until he achieves his goal of controlling the Danish territory.

Trump's threats came as thousands of people protested in Greenland's capital against his plan to acquire the mineral-rich island at the gateway to the Arctic.

Thousands more protested in Copenhagen and other Danish cities.

The US president aimed his ire at Denmark, a fellow NATO member, as well as several other European countries that have deployed troops in recent days to the vast autonomous territory with a population of 57,000.

Advertisement

If realised, Trump's threats against Washington's NATO partners would create unprecedented tension within the alliance.

From February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the United States, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," he wrote.

"These Countries, who are playing this perilous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump said.

"Therefore, it is imperative that, to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation ends quickly, and without question."

Advertisement

Trump added that he was "immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries."

(With inputs from AFP)

Key Takeaways The Indian stock market is showing resilience despite global uncertainties.

IT and banking sectors are key drivers of the market rebound.

Investors should pay attention to resistance and support levels for strategic decisions.