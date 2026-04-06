Buy or sell: Amid escalation in the US-Iran war, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 6 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 6 April 2026: The Indian stock market witnessed high volatility during the shortened week (Mar 30–Apr 2), impacted by geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and continued FII outflows. The market ended FY26 on a weak note, with the Sensex falling 1,635 points (2.22%) and the Nifty dropping 2.14%, led by broad-based selling across sectors.
The new fiscal year (FY27) began on a strong rebound, supported by global cues and hopes of de-escalation in the US-Iran war, with the Sensex gaining 1.65% and the Nifty rising 1.56%, led by banking, IT, and auto stocks. However, gains were partially reversed on April 2 as uncertainty resurfaced following US remarks on the conflict, dragging indices lower again. Overall, the week highlighted fragile sentiment, with geopolitical and oil-related risks continuing to dominate market direction despite intermittent recovery.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Dalal Street undertone is cautious to positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher said the Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 21,800. Failing to stay above this level would turn the tide towards bears.
On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the index opened on a weak note on Thursday last week, almost 500 points, hitting a fresh new low at the 22,182 zone, but witnessed a strong recovery as the day progressed to end in the green near the 22,700 level with overall bias maintained with a very cautious approach.
“Technically, with the sentiment still in a tense mode, the index would need to sustain the important and crucial support near the 21800 zone, as mentioned earlier, failing which the overall trend would begin to turn bearish,” Parekh said.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, the index would need to move past the 54,000 zone to improve the bias and, thereafter, anticipate further upward movement in the coming days.
“The Bank Nifty index needs to sustain the near-term support at the 50,000 zone, failing which, there can be fresh downward selling pressure triggered with the 47,800 zone as the next major support,” she added.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday: IHC, Ashok Leyland, and IOC.
1] IHC: Buy at ₹580, Target ₹610, Stop Loss ₹565;
2] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹146, Target ₹151, Stop Loss ₹142; and
3] IOC: Buy at ₹134, Target ₹140, Stop Loss ₹131.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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