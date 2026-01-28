Buy or sell: Amid India-EU Free Trade Agreement buzz, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market continued to trade with a measured and cautious undertone. The finalisation of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement lent some support to investor sentiment amid a broader risk-off environment triggered by Trump's tariff measures. However, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors and muted third-quarter corporate earnings growth capped any meaningful upside in domestic equities.

With global uncertainties still lingering, market participants remained selective and largely range-bound, while attention stayed firmly on the upcoming Union Budget. Investors are closely tracking cues around taxation clarity, fiscal discipline, and the government’s capital-expenditure roadmap, which are expected to play a key role in shaping near-term market direction.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is highly cautious despite the Nifty 50 index slipping below 25,000, then regaining that psychological mark and finishing above the 200-DEMA at 25,100. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index needs to break above 25,500 on a closing basis to strengthen the conviciton of Dalal Street bulls.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, witnessing a highly volatile session on the expiry day of the F&O segment, made a low near the 24,950 zone and thereafter, finding some recovery in the final hours to close above the important 200-period MA at the 25,175 level. The overall bias and sentiment are maintained with a very cautious approach, having the psychological support maintained near the long-term trendline zone at the 25,000 level, and on the upside, a decisive breach above the 25,500 level is necessary to establish conviction and clarity.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index amid fluctuations indicated a big green candle with a sharp recovery to move past the important 50-EMA at 59,000 zone and closed in the green near 59,200 level to relieve the sentiment to some extent. The index would have near-term support at the 58,300 zone of the trendline, with major support near the 200-period MA at 56,600. On the upside, as mentioned earlier, it would need a decisive move past the 100-period MA at the 59,500 zone to expect some stability and conviction for the coming days.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,000, while the resistance level is at 25,400. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,700 to 59,800.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks for intraday trading: CUB, Paras Defence, and NMDC.

1] CUB: Buy at ₹284.25, Target ₹300, Stop Loss ₹278;

2] Paras Defence: Buy at ₹645.55, Target ₹675, Stop Loss ₹632; and

3] NMDC: Buy at ₹78.84, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹76.50.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 27, announced a historic trade deal with the European Union (EU). The landmark free trade agreement (FTA), which the Prime Minister called the “mother of all deals,” was finalised after nearly two decades of intermittent negotiations and comes at a time when the global economy is grappling with the US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

The India-EU trade deal will allow New Delhi to gradually open its large and tightly regulated market to free trade with the 27-member EU, its largest trading partner.