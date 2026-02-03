Buy or sell: Amid India-US trade deal buzz, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 3 Feb 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a strong positive note today, supported by upbeat global cues following the announcement of a key India–US trade deal. The reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% has significantly lifted global risk sentiment, with GIFT Nifty indicating a sharp gap-up opening, nearly 3% higher overnight. This positive external trigger is helping markets look past the recent post-Budget volatility triggered by the Union Budget 2026–27, which saw an unexpected hike in STT on derivatives, leading to a sharp knee-jerk sell-off, increased trading costs, and pressure on F&O-heavy and brokerage stocks.

As the Indian stock market gradually absorbs the Budget impact, yesterday’s rebound highlighted selective value buying in infrastructure, defence, and large-cap stocks. Overall, the trade deal offers a strong near-term sentiment boost, particularly for export-oriented and manufacturing sectors, while continued government focus on capex provides a steady underlying support for the broader market.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive after the announcement of the India-US trade deal. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index closed near 25,000 on Monday and must close above 25,400 to strengthen bulls' conviction in a fresh bull trend.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, amid fluctuations and anxious moments, witnessed a recovery during the second half of the session to close above the 25,000 zone with bias and sentiment still maintained with a cautious approach as of now. The index would need to close above the 25,400 zone to establish conviction and clarity, thereafter, to anticipate further upward movement in the coming days. On the downside, the 24,500 zone would be the important support zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index witnessed a revival, sustaining the support of the previous session’s low at 57800 zone and ended in the green near 58,600 level to bring some relief to ease out the sentiment to some extent. The index would need to move past the 50-EMA zone at the 59,000 level in the coming sessions, and on the downside, as mentioned earlier, would have the important and crucial support positioned near the significant 200-period MA at the 56,800 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 24,900, while the resistance level is at 25,300. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 57,800 to 59,200.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks for intraday trading: IOC, Ambuja Cements, and Deep Industries.

1] IOC: Buy at ₹163, Target ₹170, Stop Loss ₹159;

2] Ambuja Cements: Buy at ₹507, Target ₹525, Stop Loss ₹497; and

3] Deep Industries: Buy at ₹367, Target ₹385, Stop Loss ₹350.