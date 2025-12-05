Buy or sell: Amid Putin's India visit Vaishali Parekh recommends 3 intraday stocks to buy before RBI MPC meeting outcome

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed a volatile trading session on Thursday. After a roller coaster activity, the Nifty 50 index ended 47 points higher at 26,033, while the Sensex went up by 158 points and closed at 85,265. However, the Bank Nifty index went off 59 points and closed at 59,288.

Among sectors, the IT index gained the most, rallying 1.30%, whereas the Media index was the top loser, shedding over 1.55%. Technically, after an early morning bounce-back, the market witnessed profit booking at higher levels. However, it managed to close above the 26,000/85000 mark, which is a mainly positive development.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive, as the Nifty 50 index has regained 26,000, finishing marginally higher after three consecutive sessions of losses. However, the 50-stock index remains range-bound within the 25,800-26,300 band. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, after three days of losing sessions, sliding down, witnessed a slightly volatile session to touch the 26,100 zone during the intraday session to end in the green just above the 26,000 zone in anticipation of a positive outcome from the Indo-Russian talks in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the important near-term support near the 25,770-25,800 band, which needs to be sustained, and, on the upside, the 26,300 zone would be the resistance which needs to be breached to carry on with the positive move further ahead.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index indicated a range-bound movement with some fluctuations witnessed, and overall consolidated near the 59,300 zone ahead of the RBI policy outcome to end on a marginally flat note near the 59,300 level with bias and the trend maintained positive. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the near-term support positioned near the 58,700 zone, which needs to be sustained, and, on the upside, the 60,100 zone would be the resistance level, which needs to be crossed to trigger a breakout."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,900, while the resistance level is at 26,300. The Bank Nifty index is expected to have a daily range of 58,800 to 60,000.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday picks Regarding stocks to buy today, amid Putin's India visit and the RBI Monetary Policy meeting buzz, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Usha Martin, Coforge, and Newgen Software Technologies.

1] Usha Martin: Buy at ₹436, Target ₹460, Stop Loss ₹426;

2] Coforge: Buy at ₹1966, Target ₹2070, Stop Loss ₹1945; and

3] Newgen Software Technologies: Buy at ₹901, Target ₹945, Stop Loss ₹880.

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 5 December 2025, Friday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its fifth bi-monthly meeting for FY26 from December 3 to December 5, and the repo rate decision will be announced today.

The MPC convened its policy meeting against the backdrop of robust economic growth, historically low inflation, and the Indian rupee hovering near record low levels of near 90 per US dollar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.