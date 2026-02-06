Buy or sell: Amid RBI MPC meeting buzz, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 6 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market is expected to open flat to mildly negative, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of today’s RBI Monetary Policy announcement. While the recent trade agreement continues to provide an underlying positive backdrop by easing external headwinds and supporting export-oriented sectors, the sharp multi-day rally has clearly entered a consolidation phase. Profit-taking at higher levels and the continued absence of sustained FII participation, despite the trade-led optimism, remain near-term drags on sentiment.

Domestic fundamentals such as capex momentum and macro stability remain supportive, but near-term market direction is likely to be driven primarily by cues from the RBI’s policy stance and external factors.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 25,500 and the 50-stock index needs to sustain above 25,850 for the improvement in Dalal Street sentiments.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, since the last two sessions, is hovering in the range of the 25,800–25,550 zone, visibly finding consolidation as of now, and would need to move past the resistance zone of the 25,850 level to trigger a further fresh upward move in the coming days. The overall bias is currently maintained with a cautiously positive approach and would need to be sustained above the level of the 25,850 zone as of now, and would have the important and crucial support positioned near the 25,500 zone.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index once again respected the important support zone of the 59,800 level during the intraday session and witnessed a revival to close above the 60,000 zone with bias once again maintained intact, continuing with the overall consolidation phase. With PSU Banks looking good and picking up momentum during the session, one can expect further gains. On the upside, as mentioned earlier, the index would desperately need a decisive breach above the 60,500 level to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,500, while the resistance level is at 25,800. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,500 to 60,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks for intraday trading: LIC, GMR Power, and PNB Housing Finance.

1] LIC: Buy at ₹840, Target ₹880, Stop Loss ₹820;

2] GMR Power: Buy at ₹105, Target ₹115, Stop Loss ₹102; and

3] PNB Housing Finance: Buy at ₹840, Target ₹885, Stop Loss ₹825.

RBI MPC meeting The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy decision today, 6 February 2026, Friday. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its sixth and the last bi-monthly policy meeting for FY26 from February 4 to February 6, and the repo rate decision will be announced today.

The RBI has already cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points (bps) since February 2025. The February RBI MPC meeting comes close on the heels of the recently announced Union Budget 2026–2027 and the announcement of the India–US trade deal.