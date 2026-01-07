Buy or sell: Amid rising gold, silver rates, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a flat and cautious note today, tracking mixed global cues after a guarded start to the week. Rising geopolitical tensions and fresh tariff-related concerns have triggered profit-booking at higher levels, keeping risk appetite in check. As a result, the market is expected to remain largely range-bound, with stock-specific and sector-led moves dominating trade rather than a broad-based directional trend.

Global cues remain mixed. US equities ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones scaling fresh record highs, supported by sustained strength in technology stocks, optimism around AI-led growth, and expectations of potential Federal Reserve easing in 2026. Asian markets, however, are showing signs of consolidation after a strong start to the year, with Japan’s Nikkei trading marginally lower amid bouts of profit-taking.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the 50-DEMA support placed at 25,900. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert stated that the 50-stock index needs to sustain above this support level to strengthen the bull's conviction and potentially reach 26,500 in the near term.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, witnessing a gap down opening in the morning session, had a weak start and thereafter gradually slipped as the day progressed ahead with Reliance as the major laggard, which dragged the index along with ITC and HDFC Bank, which ended in the red. The index has still overall maintained the positive bias as of now with the major support positioned near the 50-day EMA level of 25,900 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact, whereas on the upside, the target of 26,500 level is expected once a revival is established.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty witnessed a rangebound session with resistance near the 60,300 zone and with a sluggish move ended near the 60,100 zone with a marginal gain, maintaining the bias intact. As mentioned earlier, the index will have important support positioned near the 50-day EMA level at the 58,700 zone, which needs to be sustained. Once the near-term support at around the 59,500 level is sustained, we can expect further continuation of the upward move.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 26,100, while the resistance level is at 26,300. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,800 to 60,500.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Life, and Redington.

1] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at ₹1210, Target ₹1255, Stop Loss ₹1185;

2] HDFC Life: Buy at ₹777.85, Target ₹825, Stop Loss ₹760; and

3] Redington: Buy at ₹285.80, Target ₹300, Stop Loss ₹278.

Gold, silver rates Gold held steady after three consecutive sessions of gains, with investors shifting focus from elevated geopolitical risks to key US economic data scheduled for release later this week.

Extending the bull run, the COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched a new lifetime high of $82.548 per ounce within a few minutes of the Opening Bell on Wednesday. Silver prices have been on an uptrend following the escalation of the US-Venezuela crisis. On the MCX, silver rates reached a new peak on Tuesday, when the white metal climbed to an intraday high of ₹2,59,322 per kg. However, MCX silver rates finished at ₹2,58,000 per kg levels.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.