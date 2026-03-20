Buy or sell: Amid stock market rebound, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 20 March 2026

Buy or sell stocks on 20 March 2026: Following strong global market bias and gains in the Asian market peers, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market opened with an upside gap on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened higher at 23,110 and touched an intraday high of 23,319 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. The BSE Sensex opened higher at 74,559 and regained the psychological 75,000 mark by hitting an intraday high of 75,204. The Bank Nifty index touched an intraday high of 54,382 after a gap-up opening at 53,548.
After a bloodbath on Dalal Street yesterday, a relief rally was expected, as the Gift Nifty live chart showed a 150-point gain for the Nifty 50 index during the early morning session. The Gift Nifty gap-up further widened ahead of the Opening Bell, which turned out to be a true signal from the Gift Nifty live chart today.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment will remain cautious to negative until the Nifty 50 index closes above 23,800.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The 50-stock index would have the next major support near the 22700 zone, which needs to be sustained, and, on the upside, only a major move above the level of the 23800 zone shall improve the bias from the current rate.”
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index has major support near 53,000, which needs to be sustained to keep the overall trend intact.
“On the upside, a decisive move past the 55800 zone is necessary to indicate a recovery and ease out the sentiment. The support for the day is at 22,700, while the resistance is at 23,300. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 52,000-55,000 levels,” said Parekh.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks for today: Praj Industries, Power Grid Corporation, and Siemens.
1] Praj Industries: Buy at ₹318, Target ₹330, Stop Loss ₹313;
2] Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹303, Target ₹310, Stop Loss ₹298; and
3] Siemens: Buy at ₹3159, Target ₹3300, Stop Loss ₹3100.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.