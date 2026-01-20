Buy or sell: Amid volatile gold and silver rates, Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market is set to open on a cautious note as global trade uncertainties, driven by the U.S. administration's aggressive use of tariffs, continue to trigger a risk-off mood across markets. Heightened geopolitical tensions, along with persistent foreign investor selling and continued weakness in the rupee, are weighing on confidence and likely to cap any meaningful upside in domestic equities even during short-term recoveries. Steady buying by domestic institutional investors continues to act as a key stabiliser, absorbing selling pressure and helping prevent deeper drawdowns.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive, as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the crucial 25,500 support level. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the 50-stock index may try to test the 200-DEMA support at 25,000 if it breaks below 25,500. On the upside, the key benchmark index needs to break above the 50-DEMA resistance at 25,900 to strengthen the bulls' conviction.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, after opening on a weak note with a huge gap down, consolidated near the 25500 level, sustaining the important support zone and thereafter, post lunch session witnessed some revival to end near the 25600 level with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach as of now. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the crucial support positioned near the important 200-period MA at the 25000 zone, which needs to be sustained, and, on the upside, it would need to breach above the 50EMA zone at the 25900 level, acting as a tough barrier to establish conviction.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index, with some profit booking seen once again, continues to move within the range, having the tough resistance near the 60250 zone, while on the downside, the important 50EMA level near the 58900 zone is positioned as the important near-term support which needs to be sustained. As said earlier, on the upside, it would need a decisive breach above the 60400 zone to trigger a breakout and thereafter, expect a fresh upward move in the coming sessions.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,500, while the resistance level is at 25,800. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,500 to 60,500.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Zydus Lifesciences, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, and MGL.

1] Zydus Lifesciences: Buy at ₹6407, Target ₹6650, Stop Loss ₹6300;

2] Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: Buy at ₹360.60, Target ₹376, Stop Loss ₹353; and

3] MGL: Buy at ₹1098, Target ₹1160, Stop Loss ₹1075.

Gold, silver rates today In the early morning trade in the Asian markets, the COMEX silver rate today climbed to a new peak of $94.740 per ounce. At 7:15 AM, the COMEX silver price is trading at $93.753 per ounce, up around 5.90% from its Monday close.

In early morning trade in Asian markets, the COMEX gold price opened with an upside gap and continued to extend its early morning gains. At 7:15 AM, the COMEX gold price is trading at $4,678.86 per ounce, up around 1.80% from its Monday close.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.