Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy today2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:36 AM IST
- Buy or sell stock: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended three intraday stocks for today — SBI, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank
Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing consolidation movement on Monday, Indian stock market extended its rally for fourth day in a row on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index ended 159 points higher at 17,557 levels whereas 30-stock BSE Sensex gained 582 points and finished at 59,689 mark. Nifty Bank index shot up 186 points and closed at 40,999 levels. In broad market, small-cap index gained 0.95 per cent while mid-cap index added 0.11 per cent.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×