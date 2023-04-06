Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 3 stocks to buy today

Stock market today: Intraday strategy for Thursday

Anuj Gupta believes that market trend is positive but Nifty is facing resistance at 17,600 to 17,650 levels whereas it has immediate support placed at 17,200 levels. Till the 50-stock index is trading in this range, one should maintain buy on dips strategy. The IIFL Securities expert went on to add that on breaching 17,650 levels on closing basis, Nifty 50 index may go up to 17,750 mark in near term. On stocks to buy today Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors and HDFC Bank.