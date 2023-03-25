Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy next week2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Buy or sell stock: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended 5 stocks to buy on Monday — Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Card, Tata Steel and Tata Motors
Buy or sell stock for Monday: Following weakness in global market sentiments, Indian stock market ended lower for second straight session. Nifty 50 index corrected over 0.75 per cent and finished at 16,945 levels, losing the psychological 17,000 mark whereas Nifty Bank index lost over 0.55 per cent and ended at 39,395 levels. 30-stock index BSE Sensex lost 0.69 per cent and closed at 57,527 levels. In broad market, small-cap index lost 1.37 per cen while mid-cap index went down 1.25 per cent on Friday deals.
