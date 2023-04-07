Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy next week2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:20 PM IST
- Buy or sell stocks: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended 5 stocks to buy on Monday — Reliance, SBI, BPCL, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma
Buy or sell stocks: After surprising outcome from the Reserve Bank of India ((RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome to pause interest rates, Indian stock market rebounded strongly from its intraday lows on Thursday session. NSE Nifty ended 42 points higher at 17,599 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 143 points and closed at 59,832 mark. Nifty Bank index added 41 points and finished at 41,041 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was positive at 2.01:1.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×