Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy next week

Stock market strategy for next week

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that Nifty has strong support placed at 16,800 levels and on the upper side 17,200 is major hurdle for the 50-stock index. He said that on breaching the 16,800 support levels, Indian stock market may become more bearish. The IIFL Securities expert said that US air strike in Syria as claimed by the US Department of Defense may hit global equity markets if the geo-political tension further escalates. Anuj Gupta advised investors to keep an eye on the crude oil price movement during morning trade session in Asian markets on Monday. He said that any rise in crude oil prices could be highly detrimental for the Indian stock markets next week.