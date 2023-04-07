Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy next week

Buy or sell stocks for next week

After a truncated weekend session on Thursday, as stock market holiday fell on Friday for Good Friday celebrations, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that Nifty 50 index has immediate support placed at 17,400 whereas strong support for the index is placed at 17,200 levels. The IIFL Securities expert maintained that Nifty has given breakout at 17,500 levels and it has managed to sustain above 17,500 levels in the week gone by, which indicates further uptrend towards 17,700 to 17,750 levels.