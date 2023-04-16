Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy this week
Back

Buy or sell stocks: Last week we saw a positive week for the Indian equity market. Nifty tested the 7 week's high of 17842 levels and Banknifty 11 week's high 42196 levels. As expected we also noticed the fresh buying activity by the FPI's last week. Nifty increased sharply by 1.30% and closed at 17,828 levels. Bank Nifty increased sharply by 2.66% and closed at 42,132 levels.

Technically the trend of nifty and Bank Nifty are positive as it formed higher top higher bottom formations on the charts. Substantial volumes are also indicating the fresh buying interest.

Nifty has immediate support at 17600 levels and then 17400 levels, while resistance at 18000 levels and 18250 levels. Banknifty has immediate support at 41400 levels and then 40650 levels, while resistance at 42800 levels and then 43500 levels. Market may also face some hurdles in the resistance zone where we can see profit booking from the resistance zone as well. Trend of nifty and banknifty are positive, and it is recommended to buy on dips in nifty and Bank Nifty.

On stocks to buy next week, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommended following  5 shares: 

Coal India: Buy at CMP, target 250, stop loss 212;

Recover from retracement zone... short covering and fresh buying seen.

Tata Steel: Buy at CMP, target 115, Stop loss 102

Double bottom near 100 LEVEL as it is a strong support level... increase in volumes and benefit from higher metal prices.

State Bank of India: Buy at CMP, target 555, Stop loss 518

3rd positive consecutive week.. strong formation.. 3 white soldier candlestick pattern indication optimism. Higher top higher bottom formation.

ONGC: Buy at CMP, target 180, Stop loss 146

Higher top higher bottom formation.. substantial volumes... taking positive cues from higher crudeoil prices.. trend line breakout.. breakout level was 155, and now trading above it.

POWERGRID: Buy at CMP, target 250, Stop loss 223

Trading above 4 week high level.. strong breakout on weekly Chart.. substantial volumes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout