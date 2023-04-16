Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommends 5 stocks to buy this week

Nifty has immediate support at 17600 levels and then 17400 levels, while resistance at 18000 levels and 18250 levels. Banknifty has immediate support at 41400 levels and then 40650 levels, while resistance at 42800 levels and then 43500 levels. Market may also face some hurdles in the resistance zone where we can see profit booking from the resistance zone as well. Trend of nifty and banknifty are positive, and it is recommended to buy on dips in nifty and Bank Nifty.

