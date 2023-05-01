Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta recommends these five stocks to buy on Tuesday — May 2

Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta recommends these five stocks to buy on Tuesday — May 2

4 min read . 06:43 AM IST Asit Manohar
Stocks market news: Trading at NSE and BSE will remain closed on Monday due to stock market holiday falling on 1st May 2023 for Maharashtra Day holiday.

Buy or sell stocks: Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has recommended 5 stocks to buy on Tuesday — Wipro, Federal Bank, Tata Motors, IEX and IOC

Buy or sell stocks: Driven by positive global sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher on sixth day in a row. 50-stock index Nifty ended 149 points higher at 18,065 mark while 30-stock index Sensex shot up 463 points and closed at 61,112 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 233 points northward at 43,233 on Friday last week. In broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices of Dalal Street. The small-cap index shot up 0.91 per cent whereas mid-cap index skyrocketed 1.32 per cent on the weekend session.

Buy or sell stocks: Driven by positive global sentiments, Indian stock market ended higher on sixth day in a row. 50-stock index Nifty ended 149 points higher at 18,065 mark while 30-stock index Sensex shot up 463 points and closed at 61,112 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 233 points northward at 43,233 on Friday last week. In broad market, both small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed key benchmark indices of Dalal Street. The small-cap index shot up 0.91 per cent whereas mid-cap index skyrocketed 1.32 per cent on the weekend session.

Buy or sell stocks on Tuesday

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are showing optimism followed by higher top higher bottom formation on the chart pattern. The IIFL Securities expert went on to add that both indices have recently given inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout that signals further uptrend in Indian stock market when it opens on Tuesday.

Buy or sell stocks on Tuesday

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are showing optimism followed by higher top higher bottom formation on the chart pattern. The IIFL Securities expert went on to add that both indices have recently given inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout that signals further uptrend in Indian stock market when it opens on Tuesday.

On Monday there will be no action on NSE and BSE as there will be stock market holiday falling on Monday for Maharashtra Day celebration.

On Monday there will be no action on NSE and BSE as there will be stock market holiday falling on Monday for Maharashtra Day celebration.

Asked about stocks to buy on Tuesday,, when Dalal Street opens after stock market holiday, Anuj Gupta recommended five buy or sell stocks for TuesdayWipro, Federal Bank, Tata Motors, IEX and IOC.

Asked about stocks to buy on Tuesday,, when Dalal Street opens after stock market holiday, Anuj Gupta recommended five buy or sell stocks for TuesdayWipro, Federal Bank, Tata Motors, IEX and IOC.

Speaking on stock market outlook, Anuj Gupta said, "On the technical charts, Nifty and Bank Nifty are showing optimism followed by higher top higher bottom formation. Volumes are increasing and we also observed inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout on the daily charts. As per the technical chart pattern, Nifty has immediate support at 17,800 and then 17,500 levels while resistance at 18,200 levels and then 18,500 levels. Bank Nifty has immediate support at 42,600 levels and then 42,000 levels while resistance at 43,700 levels and then 44,200 levels."

Speaking on stock market outlook, Anuj Gupta said, "On the technical charts, Nifty and Bank Nifty are showing optimism followed by higher top higher bottom formation. Volumes are increasing and we also observed inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout on the daily charts. As per the technical chart pattern, Nifty has immediate support at 17,800 and then 17,500 levels while resistance at 18,200 levels and then 18,500 levels. Bank Nifty has immediate support at 42,600 levels and then 42,000 levels while resistance at 43,700 levels and then 44,200 levels."

"As per the technical breakout and fundamental supportive factors are indicating that the market may trade positive further. We are expecting that Nifty may test 18,200 levels and then 18500 levels. Bank Nifty may test 43,700 to 44,000 levels in the next week," Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities added.

"As per the technical breakout and fundamental supportive factors are indicating that the market may trade positive further. We are expecting that Nifty may test 18,200 levels and then 18500 levels. Bank Nifty may test 43,700 to 44,000 levels in the next week," Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities added.

Stocks to buy on Tuesday

As mentioned above, Anuj Gupta has recommended 5 buy or sell stocks for Tuesday, here we list out full details in regard to those shares:

Stocks to buy on Tuesday

As mentioned above, Anuj Gupta has recommended 5 buy or sell stocks for Tuesday, here we list out full details in regard to those shares:

1] Wipro: Buy at CMP, target 410, stop loss 366;

1] Wipro: Buy at CMP, target 410, stop loss 366;

2] Federal Bank: Buy at CMP, target 148, stop loss 128;

2] Federal Bank: Buy at CMP, target 148, stop loss 128;

3] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target 515, 464;

3] Tata Motors: Buy at CMP, target 515, 464;

4] IEX: Buy at CMP, target 170, stop loss 147; and

4] IEX: Buy at CMP, target 170, stop loss 147; and

5] IOC: Buy at 88, stop loss 77.

5] IOC: Buy at 88, stop loss 77.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.