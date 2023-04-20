Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of investors getting cautious on US Fed rate hike speculations, Indian stock market closed lower for third straight session on Wednesday. 50-stock index Nifty ended 41 points lower at 17,618 while 30-stock index Sensex shed 159 points and closed at 59,567 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 111 points down at 42,154 mark. In broad market, small-cap index added 0.12 per cent while mid-cap index went off 0.18 per cent. After around three weeks, advance decline ration fell below 1:1 levels to 0.91:1.

Stock market today: Intraday trading strategy

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that market is expected to remain range-bound as some of the US Fed officials have talked hawkish on interest rate hike due to banking crisis in US. This has provided strength to the US dollar, which is going to put breaks on gold, equities and some other assets. However, IIFL Securities expert maintained that one should continue to trade stock specific as we are in the results season as well. He advised intraday traders to know their levels to avoid panic due caused by high volatility in the markets.

On outlook for Nifty today, Anuj Gupta said, “Nifty today may face hurdle at 17,800 but at the same time it has strong support placed at 17,550 levels. So, traders are advised to maintain buy on dips strategy as overall trend looks sideways to positive on chart pattern."

Stocks to buy today

On day trading stocks for today, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities recommended three buy or sell stocks for today. Here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:

1] JSW Steel: Buy at CMP, target ₹767, stop loss ₹690;

2] Reliance Industries Ltd or RIL: Buy at CMP, target ₹2400, stop loss ₹2325; and

3] Axis Bank: Buy at CMP, target ₹915, stop loss ₹854.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.