Buy or sell: Anuj Gupta recommends three stocks to buy today — April 20

Stock market today: Intraday trading strategy

Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities believes that market is expected to remain range-bound as some of the US Fed officials have talked hawkish on interest rate hike due to banking crisis in US. This has provided strength to the US dollar, which is going to put breaks on gold, equities and some other assets. However, IIFL Securities expert maintained that one should continue to trade stock specific as we are in the results season as well. He advised intraday traders to know their levels to avoid panic due caused by high volatility in the markets.