Buy or sell: Apollo Hospitals to Siemens—Ganesh Dongre recommends three stocks for Monday

  • Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi believes that both Nifty and Bank Nifty have shown resilience in the face of initial market volatility, with a clear bias towards bullish sentiment.

Ganesh Dongre
First Published03:30 PM IST
Stock market update: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi believes investors should monitor key support and resistance levels closely.
Stock market update: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi believes investors should monitor key support and resistance levels closely. (Photo: Courtesy Anand Rathi)

The Nifty index concluded the trading week at 24,000, demonstrating consolidation near the critical 24,000 level, which has been a focal point in recent analyses. Throughout the week, the index fluctuated within a range, reaching a high of approximately 24,200. 

This consolidation suggests a pause in the recent bullish trend, with market participants closely watching for sustained trading above 24,000 to confirm further upward momentum. Notably, individual stocks within the Nifty continue to show signs of bullish sentiment, contributing to overall market optimism.

Also Read: IPOs This Week: Emcure Pharma IPO to Ambey Laboratories IPO; 3 new issues, 11 listings to keep primary market buzzing

Last week's trading began with a gap-down opening on Monday, testing immediate support around 23,300, before rebounding strongly. The Nifty maintained its upward trajectory, closing decisively above the 23,600 and 24,000 marks by week's end, reinforcing the prevailing bullish sentiment.
 

Intraday trading tips for Monday

Looking ahead, key support levels are identified at 23,600-23,700, indicating crucial areas where buying interest may emerge if the index retraces. On the upside, resistance is expected around 24,500-24,600, which could serve as barriers to further advances.

Conversely, the Bank Nifty also experienced a gap-down start to the week but managed to sustain bullish momentum throughout subsequent trading sessions. Ending the week strong, the index found support around 51,000, with resistance noted at 54,000. As long as support levels hold above 50,500, the bullish outlook for Bank Nifty remains intact, reflecting investor confidence in banking sector stocks.

In summary, both the Nifty and Bank Nifty have shown resilience in the face of initial market volatility, with a clear bias towards bullish sentiment. Investors are advised to monitor key support and resistance levels closely as they navigate potential trading opportunities in the upcoming sessions.
 

Stocks to buy on Monday

Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday, July 1

Buy Apollo Hospitals at 6190.. Stoploss...6000 Target..6450

Buy Gujarat Gas at 628 Stoploss....600...Target...665

Buy Siemens at 7,700 stoploss 7,500 target 8,200

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Apollo Hospitals to Siemens—Ganesh Dongre recommends three stocks for Monday

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue