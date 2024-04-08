Buy or sell: Ashok Leyland to ITC — Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 8
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — ITC, Ashok Leyland, and GNFC
Buy or sell stocks for today: The Indian stock market ended flat on Friday after a weak opening. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally lower at the 22,513 level, the BSE Sensex added 20 points and closed at the 74,248 mark while the Bank Nifty index gained 432 points and finished at the 48,493 level. In the broad market, the small-cap and mid-cap indices finished 0.50 percent higher on the last session of the previous week.
