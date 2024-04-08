Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Ashok Leyland to ITC — Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 8
BackBack

Buy or sell: Ashok Leyland to ITC — Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 8

Asit Manohar

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — ITC, Ashok Leyland, and GNFC

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index is in the 22,300 to 22,550 range, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index is in the 22,300 to 22,550 range, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: The Indian stock market ended flat on Friday after a weak opening. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally lower at the 22,513 level, the BSE Sensex added 20 points and closed at the 74,248 mark while the Bank Nifty index gained 432 points and finished at the 48,493 level. In the broad market, the small-cap and mid-cap indices finished 0.50 percent higher on the last session of the previous week.

Intraday trading tips for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Nifty 50 index is in the 22,300 to 22,550 range. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that a bullish or bearish trend on Dalal Street can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks — ITC, Ashok Leyland, and GNFC.

Also Read: Day trading stocks: Anand Rathi expert suggests 3 shares to buy today — April 6

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index has been hovering within a tight range between the 22,300 and 22550 during this week with bias maintained positive and sentiment improving to some extent to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The index would need to decisively breach above the 22,550 zone to establish conviction for further upward move having targets of 22,800 and 23,200 levels in the coming days."

Also Read: Stocks to buy or sell: BHEL to Bajaj Finserv — Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — April 8

"The Bank Nifty index outperformed the Nifty 50 index during the week breaching above the previous peak zone of 48,160 levels and is almost on the verge of retesting the all-time high of 48,636 levels in the coming days. Once confirmation is established, the index would have the next target of 49,800 levels with most of the frontline banking stocks looking well poised for the pickup," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that Nifty today has immediate support placed at 22,100 levels while the resistance would be seen at 22,900 levels. The Bank Nifty index would have a weekly range of 47,200 to 49,800 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] ITC: Buy at 427.55, target 446, stop loss 418;

2] Ashok Leyland: Buy at 176, target 183, stop loss 172; and

3] GNFC: Buy at 707.65, target 740, stop loss 692.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Apr 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App