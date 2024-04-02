Buy or sell: Ashok Leyland to Nykaa — Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 2
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Ashok Leyland, Nykaa, and GSFC
Buy or sell stocks: Following positive global cues on US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index gained 135 points and closed at the 22,462 level, and the BSE Sensex shot up 363 points and regained the 74,000 level. After regaining the psychological 74,000 levels, the 30-stock index went on to touch a new lifetime high of 74,254.62 mark. The Bank Nifty index finished 453 points higher at the 47,578 mark. However, the broad market continues to outperform the key benchmark indices. The small-cap index skyrocketed to the tune of 3 percent whereas the mid-cap index escalated 1.64 percent.
