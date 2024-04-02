Buy or sell stocks: Following positive global cues on US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Monday. The Nifty 50 index gained 135 points and closed at the 22,462 level, and the BSE Sensex shot up 363 points and regained the 74,000 level. After regaining the psychological 74,000 levels, the 30-stock index went on to touch a new lifetime high of 74,254.62 mark. The Bank Nifty index finished 453 points higher at the 47,578 mark. However, the broad market continues to outperform the key benchmark indices. The small-cap index skyrocketed to the tune of 3 percent whereas the mid-cap index escalated 1.64 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intraday trading tips for Tuesday Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Indian stock market sentiments have turned bullish as the Nifty 50 index touched a new peak of 22,529 on Monday. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that the 50-stock index is all set to achieve the next higher targets of 22,800 and 23,400 levels with near-term major support maintained near the 22,000 zone.

Vaishali Parekh stock recommendations On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three buy or sell stocks for today — Ashok Leyland, Nykaa, and GSFC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The Nifty 50 index extended the gains further to breach above the previous peak zone and record new high of 22,529 levels during the intraday session with sentiment and bias turned strong. The index has got the next higher targets of 22,800 and 23,400 levels with near-term major support maintained near the 22,000 zone."

"The Bank Nifty index gained momentum breaching above the crucial 47,300 zone during the intraday session with HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Bank helping the index to rise further. The index is yet to record the new high zone and would need a decisive breach above 46,637 levels to anticipate a clear breakout," Parekh said.

Parekh went on to add that the immediate support for Sensex and Nifty today is placed at 73,500/22,300 level while the resistance would be seen at 74,600/22,600 levels. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 47,200 to 48,000 levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaishali Parekh stocks to buy today 1] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹174.65, target ₹184, stop loss ₹170;

2] Nykaa: Buy at ₹164.55, target ₹172, stop loss ₹160; and

3] GSFC: Buy at ₹213.50, target ₹225, stop loss ₹208. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

