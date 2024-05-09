Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite strong global market sentiments on growing UK hopes of a summer interest-rate cut, the Indian stock market remained sideways throughout the Wednesday session. The Nifty 50 index finished flat at 22,302, the BSE Sensex ended 45 points lower at 73,466, whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 264 points and closed at the 48,021 mark. The India VIX Index finished at 17.08 after climbing to a new 52-week high of 18.32. However, the broad market witnessed buying interest of Dalal Street bulls. The BSE small-cap index finished 0.50 percent higher, whereas the mid-cap index shot up to 0.78 percent. The advance-decline ratio rose to 1.36:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment may remain cautious until the Nifty 50 index is below the 22,400 mark. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert added that the market sentiment might receive a big dent if the 50-stock index breaches below its current support of 22,000.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stock ideas for today — Tata Communications, Birlasoft, and LTIMindtree. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index indicated weakness with a gap down opening to make a low of 22,180 and witnessed some recovery to close on a flat note. However, bias was still maintained with a cautious approach. The index would have a level of 22,000 as the major support zone from current levels, and a decisive breach above 22,400 is necessary to improve the sentiment."

"The Bank Nifty index managed to close above the 48,000 zone, witnessing a recovery after the initial sell-off below 48000, and has made the bias a little bit cautious, with the near-term major support zone of 50 DMA lying near the 47,600 zone," said Parekh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parekh added that immediate support for the BSE Sensex/Nifty today is placed at 73000/22150, while the resistance is at 74000/22450. Banknifty would have a daily range of 47500–48500.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1] Tata Communications: Buy at ₹1756, target ₹1850, stop loss ₹1700;

2] Birlasoft: Buy at ₹616, target ₹670, stop loss ₹595; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] LTIMindtree or LTIM: Buy at ₹4713, target ₹4950, stop loss ₹4600.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

