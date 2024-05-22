Buy or sell: BPCL to Cipla, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 22
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Cipla, and GNFC.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex witnessed cautious trade and settled flat in the previous session with most stocks suffering losses. Weak global cues from Asian and European markets, lack of fresh triggers, and the market's rich valuation capped further gains.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started