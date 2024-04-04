Buy or sell: Cyient to Gujarat Alkalies — Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 4
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Cyient, Gujarat Alkalies, and Finolex Cables
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day, the Indian stock market remained choppy on the entire Wednesday session. The Nifty 50 index went off 18 points and closed at the 22,434 level, the BSE Sensex shed 27 points and ended at the 73,876 mark while the Bank Nifty index gained 78 points and finished at the 47,624 level. Cash market volumes on the NSE inched up to Rs.1.07 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than 0.5 percent even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 2.75:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started