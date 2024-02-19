Buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Gail India and Gujarat Pipavav Port stock this week
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Gail (India) Ltd and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Stock Market News: For the fourth consecutive session on Friday, the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher. The previous week saw benchmark indices rise by more than 1% as Wipro and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares soared by about 11%. Amid an upbeat trend in global markets, the Nifty 50 finished over the 22,000 mark, tracking advances in blue chips like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Infosys, and M&M.
