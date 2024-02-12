Buy or Sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying Infosys and Indian Hotel stock this week
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Infosys Ltd and Indian Hotel Co Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Friday's session led by by buying in financial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharma stocks.
