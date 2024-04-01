Buy or Sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying SBI and V-Guard Industries today
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - State Bank of India (SBI) and V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Stock Market News: The beginning of the new financial year saw new highs for the domestic equities benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, driven by metal stocks following positive data from China. An improvement in a crucial US inflation figure also helped the overall sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started