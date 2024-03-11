Buy or Sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying TCS and SAIL stock for March 11
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, were muted at the opening on Monday, mirroring Asian counterparts ahead of a crucial US inflation report. Investors also awaited domestic inflation data, which is expected on Tuesday.
