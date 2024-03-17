Buy or Sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends buying TCS and V-Guard Industries tomorrow
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Stock Market News: After a four-week storm surge, domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, had their worst week in more than four months on Friday's session. With the sole exception of the information technology (IT) sector, all sectoral indices witnessed losses by the end of the week, according to analysts.
