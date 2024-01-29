Buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends these two stocks to buy this week
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).
Stock Market News: After an extended weekend, this week will see a number of noteworthy events for the domestic equities market, with the budget taking centre stage. Experts note that the finance minister's hint of a low-key, vote-on-account budget, however, points to a lack of big decisions. The US Federal Reserve's policies, budget, and earnings will all keep investors and market participants on high alert.
