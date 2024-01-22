Buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends these two stocks to buy this week
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - GAIL (India) and Bank of Baroda.
Stock Market News: US markets rose over the weekend on growing optimism over artificial intelligence (AI). On the other hand, given the long weekend holidays, low trading activity, and weekly option expiry, domestic markets on Saturday showed a muted trend. Information technology (IT) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) saw profit booking, while private banks saw selective purchasing following a recent strong fall and steady Q3 earnings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started