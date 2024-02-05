Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, ended Friday's session with good gains driven by heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Power Grid, and NTPC.

Positive global cues led to widespread buying in the domestic market, and analysts noted that the pro-growth Interim Budget also encouraged investors to buy quality stocks following the recent correction.

The Nifty 50 ended 156.35 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,853.80, and the Sensex ended 440.33 points, or 0.61%, higher at 72,085.63, on Friday.

“The government sticking to its fiscal glide path boosts sentiment; the market hits a record high. The Nifty 50 reaches an intra-day high of 22,127, while the Midcap Index also sets a new record. Sensex and Nifty 50 are close in the green, but off highs, Nifty 50 gives up 22,000," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

On the domestic front this week, the six-member MPC meeting led by the reserve bank governor is set to take place this week from February 6–8, 2024. According to reports the Reserve Bank of India would maintain its benchmark interest rate at 6.50%. The spotlight will remain on the Q3 quarterly results season, as per analysts. This week, the following companies that will release their results are Apollo Hospital, Bharati Airtel, Britannia, Power Grid, Nestle, Lupin, Grasim, Power Finance, and Tata Power.

Market Outlook For This Week

The index snapped a two-week breather and formed a higher high-low on the weekly chart, indicating a rejuvenation of upward momentum. Going ahead, we expect Nifty 50 to resolve higher and gradually head towards 22,200 in the coming week. In the process, volatility would prevail amid the progression of the earning season and global development. Thus, dips should be capitalised as incremental buying opportunities as immediate support is placed at 21,400, advised Dharmesh Shah, Assistant Vice President (AVP), ICICI Securities.

We expect Bank Nifty to undergo base formation in the broader range of 47,500–44,800 above the 52-week EMA, wherein public sector undertakings (PSU) banks and Housing Finance companies will relatively outperform. On the sectoral front, Oil & Gas, Auto, and Power would endure their outperformance, while the Nifty IT index is resuming its uptrend after a two-week breather, said Shah.

Stock recommendations by Dharmesh Shah

On stocks to buy this week, Dharmesh Shah recommended two stocks:

Buy NTPC Ltd in the range of ₹325–333 for the target of ₹370 with a stop loss of ₹305.

Buy Coforge Ltd in the range of ₹6,400–6,460 for the target of ₹7,380 with a stop loss of ₹6,034.

The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

