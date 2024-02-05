Buy or sell: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends these 2 stocks to buy this week
Buy or sell stocks: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - NTPC Ltd and Coforge Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, ended Friday's session with good gains driven by heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Power Grid, and NTPC.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started