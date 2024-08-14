Global indexes provider MSCI raised the proportion of HDFC Bank's shares available for purchase by overseas investors but said the changes will come into effect in two stages, in August and in November, contrary to D-Street's expectations of one move in this month. Brokerage Nuvama, which predicted inflows of $3.2 billion—$4 billion into HDFC Bank in August after the revision, now sees around $1.8 billion in inflows this month.