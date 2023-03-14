"Though the closing hour attempted a recovery rally, it looked too feeble to convince Nifty away from a 17050 slide, with potential for an expansive plunge towards 16500-200 later. Expect early upswings to see rejected trades once in the 17255 vicinity. Upside hopes will be rekindled once in the 17050-17000 vicinity or if an outright push above 17255 unfolds," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.