Buy or sell: Eicher Motors to LIC Housing Finance — Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1st April
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three shares to buy today — Deepak Fertilisers, Eicher Motors, and LIC Housing Finance
Buy or sell stocks: On the last trade session in FY24, the Indian stock market witnessed a decisive intraday upside breakout. The Nifty 50 index went up 203 points and ended at the 22,326 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 655 points and finished at the 73,651 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index surged 338 points and closed at the 47,124 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index gained 0.33 percent while the mid-cap index scaled 0.62 percent north on the last trade session of FY24.
