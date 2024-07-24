Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Escorts Kubota to Granules, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 24

Buy or sell: Escorts Kubota to Granules, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 24

Nikita Prasad

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Escorts Kubota, Granules, and IPCA Lab

Stock market today: Nifty 50 index would have the near-term crucial support of 24,000 zone, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex settled marginally lower in volatile trade as the government proposed to hike the securities transaction tax on futures & options (F&O) in Modi 3.0's first Union Budget. The frontline indices showed an impressive reversal toward the end of the session, shrugging off concerns over a hike in taxes on capital gains.

The key indices, however, recovered most of the losses as the Sensex closed 73 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 80,429.04, while Nifty 50 settled 30 points, or 0.12 per cent, down at 24,479.05. On the broader front, mid and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index suffered a loss of 0.74 per cent, while the smallcap index ended 0.18 per cent lower.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Follow Live Updates: ‘Want to simplify approach to taxation’, says Nirmala Sitharaman on Lower capital gains

The domestic benchmarks dropped nearly two per cent during the session in a knee-jerk reaction to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of hikes in the security transactions tax (STT), long-term capital gains tax (LTCG), and short-term capital gains tax (STCG). Among the Sensex pack, Titan jumped over 6 per cent, followed by ITC which surged more than five per cent.

Adani Ports, NTPC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and Sun Pharma were among the other big gainers. However, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Intraday trading tips for Wednesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, ‘’The index would have the near-term crucial support of 24,000 zone which needs to be sustained below which the bias can turn weak with sentiment turning into cautious mode.''

For Bank Nifty, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert added, ‘’A decisive breach above 52,800 levels shall improve the bias to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 24,300 levels, while the resistance would be seen at 24,650 levels. BankNifty would have a daily range of 51,200-52,500 levels.''

Regarding stocks investors can buy, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today: Escorts Kubota, Granules, and IPCA Lab.

Also Read: Budget 2024 in numbers: Capex target to tax hikes—Big digits of Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget at a glance

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50's performance today, Vaishali Parekh said, ‘’Nifty index was subjected to huge fluctuations as the budget session unfolded as it hit the low near 24,075 zone and regained to scale above the 24,500 level during the intraday session.''

‘’Bank Nifty amid the volatile session breached and closed below the important 51,800 zone slightly weakening the bias and further ahead would have the crucial support zone of 51,000 levels below which the overall bias would turn weak,'' added Parekh.

Nifty Spot Index

Support – 24,300

Resistance - 24,650

Bank Nifty Spot Index

Support – 51,200

Resistance – 52,500

Also Read: Budget 2024 for ‘Common Man’: Complete list of what’s cheaper & dearer with Modi 3.0’s first Union Budget

Stocks to buy today

1.Escorts Kubota Ltd: Buy Escorts Kubota at 4,120, Target 4,300, Stop Loss 4,050

2.Granules: Buy Granules at 526.75, Target 548, Stop Loss 514

3.IPCA Lab: Buy IPCA Lab at 1,241, Target 1,300, Stop Loss 1,225

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may varyfive

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.