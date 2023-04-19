Due to profit-taking in select banking, power and FMCG stocks, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for a second day on Tuesday. Fall in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also dented sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 183.74 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 59,727.01. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 46.70 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,660.15

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty index witnessed a slightly volatile session with support taken near 17600 zone and closed near the 17650 levels with bias slightly maintained with a cautious approach. As said earlier, the index has got the important near term support zone near the confluence of significant moving averages of 200DMA and 50EMA levels of 17500-17550 zone where the index should find base and expect for further upward journey for near term targets of 18000-18200 levels.

Bank Nifty also witnessed a sideways movement with a slide witnessed post lunch session but managed to end in the green above 42250 levels. Bank Nifty would have the important crucial support zone near 41500 levels and upside a decisive breach above 42600 would make way for fresh further upward journey, Parekh added.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for the day is seen at 17550 levels while the resistance is seen at 17800 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 41800-42700 levels.

Stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh has recommended three buy or sell stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:

1] Zydus Life: Buy at ₹515, target ₹530, stop loss ₹507;

2] Pidilite Industries: Buy at ₹2432, target ₹2515, stop loss ₹2400; and

3] Jindal Steel: Buy at ₹566, target ₹585, stop loss ₹557.

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities has recommended two stocks to buy or sell today

1)IDFC First Bank: Buy at ₹56, target ₹64, stop loss ₹52

2)Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹139, target ₹148, stop loss ₹133

Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi has recommended two stocks to buy or sell today

1) Torrent Power: Buy at ₹530, target ₹545, stop loss ₹515

2)Relaxo: Buy at ₹817, target ₹835, stop loss ₹805

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking has recommended two stocks to buy or sell today

1)SRF: Buy at ₹2,481, target ₹2550- ₹2600, stop loss ₹2430

2)Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL): Buy at ₹651, target ₹670- ₹680, stop loss ₹632

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

