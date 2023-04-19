Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Buy or sell: Experts recommend these stocks to buy today — April 19
Back

Due to profit-taking in select banking, power and FMCG stocks, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower for a second day on Tuesday. Fall in index major Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also dented sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 183.74 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 59,727.01. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 46.70 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,660.15

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty index witnessed a slightly volatile session with support taken near 17600 zone and closed near the 17650 levels with bias slightly maintained with a cautious approach. As said earlier, the index has got the important near term support zone near the confluence of significant moving averages of 200DMA and 50EMA levels of 17500-17550 zone where the index should find base and expect for further upward journey for near term targets of 18000-18200 levels.

Bank Nifty also witnessed a sideways movement with a slide witnessed post lunch session but managed to end in the green above 42250 levels. Bank Nifty would have the important crucial support zone near 41500 levels and upside a decisive breach above 42600 would make way for fresh further upward journey, Parekh added.

Vaishali Parekh went on to add that support for the day is seen at 17550 levels while the resistance is seen at 17800 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 41800-42700 levels.

Stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh has recommended three buy or sell stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:

1] Zydus Life: Buy at 515, target 530, stop loss 507;

2] Pidilite Industries: Buy at 2432, target 2515, stop loss 2400; and

3] Jindal Steel: Buy at 566, target 585, stop loss 557.

Anuj Gupta, Vice President - Research at IIFL Securities has recommended two stocks to buy or sell today

1)IDFC First Bank: Buy at 56, target 64, stop loss 52

2)Ashok Leyland: Buy at 139, target 148, stop loss 133

Jigar Patel, Senior Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi has recommended  two stocks to buy or sell today

1) Torrent Power: Buy at 530, target 545, stop loss 515

2)Relaxo: Buy at 817, target 835, stop loss 805

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking has recommended two stocks to buy or sell today

1)SRF: Buy at 2,481, target 2550- 2600, stop loss 2430

2)Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL): Buy at 651, target 670- 680, stop loss 632

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout