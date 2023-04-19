Buy or sell: Experts recommend these stocks to buy today — April 19

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said that Nifty index witnessed a slightly volatile session with support taken near 17600 zone and closed near the 17650 levels with bias slightly maintained with a cautious approach. As said earlier, the index has got the important near term support zone near the confluence of significant moving averages of 200DMA and 50EMA levels of 17500-17550 zone where the index should find base and expect for further upward journey for near term targets of 18000-18200 levels.