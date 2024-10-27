Buy or sell: From ICICI Bank to BEL — Ganesh Dongre recommends three stocks for Monday

Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi has recommended to buy Torrent Pharma, ICICI Bank and BEL on October 27.

Ganesh Dongre
Published27 Oct 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi has recommended to buy Torrent Pharma, ICICI Bank and BEL on October 21.
Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi has recommended to buy Torrent Pharma, ICICI Bank and BEL on October 21.(Photo: Courtesy Anand Rathi)

Buy or sell: The Nifty Index concluded the week at 24,180, falling below the anticipated support zone of 24,800. As noted previously, a close beneath this level could trigger further selling in the equity market, positioning the index toward the 24,000 mark.

With the weekly close near 24,000, market participants are keenly watching whether the Nifty can maintain this critical emotional support level in the coming week.

Also Read | Mcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms erode by ₹2 lakh crore

Weekly Trading Overview

The week started with a gap-down opening on Monday, leading the index to test the support level at 24,800. Despite attempts to reach the immediate resistance zone of 25,300, the market struggled to gain momentum, resulting in profit booking. On the daily chart, a head and shoulders pattern has emerged, indicating bearish potential if the index breaks below its neckline in the 24,800-24,900 range. With a closing below this neckline, further selling could target the 23,500-23,800 range. The put-call ratio (PCR) remains consistently below 1, suggesting heightened bearish sentiment in the near term.

Immediate resistance is set at 24,800, with support levels at 24,000 and subsequently at 23,500 for the upcoming weeks. As the monthly expiry approaches, a short covering or relief rally may provide temporary reprieve.

Bank Nifty Performance

The Bank Nifty mirrored the broader market’s trend, opening with a gap down on Monday. Although it made an attempt to rally towards the resistance level of 52,000, it ultimately lost these gains, closing back near the support zone of 50,500. Falling below the 52,000 level indicates increasing bearishness, necessitating caution for traders. Upcoming support levels for the Bank Nifty are 50,500 and then 49,500.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Picks: JSW Energy to CDSL — top six stocks to buy in Samvat 2081

Conclusion

Both the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices have successfully closed above their respective monthly support zones despite initial market volatility, maintaining a generally bullish sentiment. Investors are advised to closely monitor key support and resistance levels as they evaluate trading opportunities in the forthcoming sessions.

Stocks to buy on Monday

1] Torrent Pharma: Buy at 3433 | Target Price: 3600 | Stop Loss: 3375

2] ICICI Bank: Buy at 1260 | Target Price: 1310 | Stop Loss: 1230

3] BEL: Buy at 275 | Target Price: 290 | Stop Loss: 265

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: From ICICI Bank to BEL — Ganesh Dongre recommends three stocks for Monday

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,305.00700.00
    Chennai
    80,311.00700.00
    Delhi
    80,463.00700.00
    Kolkata
    80,315.00700.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.