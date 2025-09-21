Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 22 September 2025

Buy or sell: The Nifty 50 closed the week higher by 0.82% at 25,327, buoyed by positive global sentiment after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 bps and optimism over the Trump administration’s plans to hold tariff-related discussions with Prime Minister Modi. Broader markets also witnessed healthy participation, with indices rising between 1–4 per cent. Sectorally, Realty led the rally with a sharp 4 per cent gain, while telecom, infrastructure, and power stocks advanced around 3 per cent each.

Weekly market outlook Nifty 50 On the technical front, Nifty broke above the key 24,800 resistance and sustained comfortably above the psychological 25,000 mark, establishing a strong base. Earlier supports near 24,300–24,400, coinciding with the 200-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, further strengthen the foundation. During the week, the index consistently traded above 25,000–25,300 and tested resistance close to 25,600. Fresh support is now placed at 25,000–25,200, while resistance remains at 25,500–25,600, suggesting consolidation in the 25,000–25,600 band in the near term. A decisive breakout above 25,600 could trigger the next leg higher toward 26,000, whereas a fall below 25,000 may invite profit-taking.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty, meanwhile, remained resilient, holding the 55,000 support zone, and closed at 55,500 with broader support at 53,500–54,000 and resistance at 56,000–57,000. Both PSU and private banks contributed to the index’s stability.

Conclusion Overall, the market tone stays constructive, but sustained momentum will depend on breakouts above 25,600 on Nifty and 57,000 on Bank Nifty. Traders are advised to remain selective, adopt a disciplined approach, and closely track global developments and geopolitical signals.

Weekly stocks to buy or sell Punjab National Bank: Buy at ₹ 112-113; Stop Loss at ₹ 107; Target Price of ₹ 119. 2. Bajaj Auto: Buy at ₹8970-9000; Stop Loss at ₹8800; Target Price of ₹9500.

3. ITC: Buy at ₹408-412; Stop Loss at ₹396; Target Price of ₹430.

