Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 1 December 2025

Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - ICICI Bank, Steel Authority of India, and Gail (India).

Ganesh Dongre
Published30 Nov 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Buy or sell: The Nifty 50 ended the week on a firm note, rising 1.19% to close at 26,387. Sectoral strength played a key role in lifting the index toward its resistance zone near 26,300, with metal, banking, automobile, finance, and pharma sectors each advancing 2–3% during the week.

Weekly market outlook

Nifty 50

As anticipated, the index continued to follow the previously identified bullish pattern, supported further by robust GDP data, which is helping the market edge closer to its next resistance range at 26,500. Technically, Nifty has closed above the crucial 26,000 support area after consistently trading above the earlier resistance band of 25,700–25,800. Fresh support is now placed at 25,700–25,600, while resistance remains at 26,300–26,500. Derivatives data also confirms this structure, with the highest Call open interest at the 26,300 and 26,500 strikes indicating key resistance, and the highest Put open interest at 25,800 and 26,000 highlighting strong support zones. The index continues to form a higher-top, higher-bottom pattern, reflecting sustained bullish momentum, and any dip toward the 25,500–25,800 region may offer attractive stock-specific buying opportunities.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty also maintained its positive trajectory, gaining 2.04% for the week, supported by strong participation from both PSU and private banks. The index remains well-positioned above the 57,500–58,000 support cluster, with major resistance seen at 60,000–60,500. As long as Nifty holds above 25,600 and Bank Nifty sustains above 58,000, the broader market trend is expected to stay constructive.

Conclusion

Nifty’s key resistance remains at 26,300–26,500 with support at 25,500, while Bank Nifty faces resistance near 61,000 and holds support around 58,000. Traders are advised to adopt a disciplined buy-on-dips approach in selective stocks while keeping an eye on global cues and geopolitical developments for clearer directional signals.

Weekly stocks to buy or sell

ICICI Bank: Buy at 1380-1390; Target Price of 1440; Stop Loss at 1360.

Steel Authority of India: Buy at 132-136; Target Price of 145; Stop Loss at 126.

Gail (India): Buy at 174-176; Target Price of 185; Stop Loss at 167.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellIndian Stock Market
