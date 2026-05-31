Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 1 June 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market experienced a volatile trading week and ultimately closed in negative territory, with benchmark indices extending losses for a third straight session.

As a result, the Nifty slipped 0.72% to end at 23,547.75, while the Sensex declined 0.85% to close at 74,775.74. In contrast, the broader market continued to demonstrate resilience, with the midcap index rising 0.54% and the smallcap index gaining 1.20%, reflecting continued selective buying interest beyond large-cap stocks.

“In the holiday-shortened week, Indian equity markets concluded on a subdued note amid heightened volatility, as persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and profit booking in heavyweight stocks weighed on sentiment. Investors remained cautious due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran. The NIFTY 50 closed the week at 23,547, declining 0.72%, while the Bank Nifty ended at 54,239, posting a modest gain of 0.34%. Sector-wise, power, automobile, banking, and realty stocks emerged as key outperformers, advancing nearly 2–4% during the week and reflecting broader market participation,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Ganesh Dongre's market outlook for next week Dongre believes that the market sentiment has turned cautiously optimistic, with investors increasingly favoring a buy-on-dips strategy amid improving technical structures. However, the near-term outlook remains highly sensitive to global geopolitical developments, particularly updates related to the ongoing U.S.-Iran discussions.

“The coming week is expected to be crucial as traders and investors closely monitor global cues, institutional activity, and macroeconomic developments. Market participants are advised to remain selective in stock picking, maintain disciplined risk management practices, and stay alert to news-driven volatility, as any escalation or resolution on the geopolitical front could significantly influence overall market direction,” Dongre said.

Nifty 50 On the technical outlook, Dongre added that Nifty witnessed short-covering activity during the monthly expiry within the broad trading range of 23,300–24,000. However, repeated profit booking at higher levels restricted upside momentum, causing the index to close below its weekly highs.

He further noted that the benchmark also failed to sustain above the crucial resistance zone of 24,000 during the week. Immediate support is now placed in the 23,000–23,300 range, while the 24,000–24,300 band continues to act as a significant resistance area.

“Near-term volatility is expected to remain elevated, with India VIX witnessing a rise toward the 16.5 level by the end of the week. Despite this, the broader weekly structure remains constructive, supported by a pattern of lower low underlying buying interest. A sustained move above 24,300 would be crucial for confirming trend continuation and could pave the way toward the 24,800 mark, thereby strengthening bullish momentum. On the downside, the 23,000–23,500 zone is expected to serve as a strong demand area during any corrective phase,” he said.

Bank Nifty On the Bank Nifty's technical outlook, he further said that the index ended the week near the 54,000 mark with modest gains and is gradually approaching a crucial resistance zone between 56,500 and 57,000, which also closely coincides with its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

“Immediate support for the banking index is seen around the 54,000 region. A decisive breakout and sustained move above the resistance zone could further reinforce bullish momentum in the banking space and provide additional support to the broader market trend,” Dongre added.

Weekly stocks to buy or sell Tata Motors: Buy at ₹380-385, target price of ₹400, stop loss of ₹370.

Muthoot Finance: Buy at ₹3320-3350, target price of ₹3560, stop loss of ₹3260.

Dabur India: Buy at ₹442-445, target price of ₹470, stop loss of ₹435.